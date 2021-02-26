This is the time of year when more people love to enjoy a good fish fry on a Friday.

What You Need To Know Many restaurants are experiencing some big crowds for fish take-out on Fridays



Most, like the Fish Cove in Bayberry, are implementing social distancing rules and safety precautions in order to accommodate customers



Fish fry dinners are a popular option during the Lenten season as many Christians turn to fish instead of meat on Fridays

Many Christians in our area refrain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. That's why seafood restaurants and fish takeout venues generally see an uptick in business. We visited the Fish Cove in Bayberry where they're expecting busy crowds the next several weeks.

They specialize in take-out only while they've been stocking up on additional fish, sides, and salads. Remember, a year ago, the Lenten season fell during the height of the pandemic.

That's why many more restaurants and non-profit groups are offering fish fry this year compared to last.

The Fish Cove manager said he's happy other businesses are starting to get back on their feet. At the same time, he's thankful for his strong customer base.

"We just want to say thank you for still coming in to support us, at a time like this. There's a lot of crazy things going on out there, and a lot of people can stay home, a lot of people are staying home, but we're just grateful that are customers still come out and show support to the business," said Bayberry Fish Cove Manager Charlie Holmes Burvick.

Holmes Burvick reminded customers to call ahead but, if they're walking in, to use patience. Because of social distancing, they've been limited to accommodating eight customers at a time inside.