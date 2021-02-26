Jude Maydwell moved from Pennsylvania about a year ago to work at Mohawk Chevrolet. In that time, he’s settled into life in the Capital Region, creating an online following using his salesman persona, “Jude the Car Dude.”

“Frank bought a car from me today. Let’s tell Frank congratulations for his new car, you know? Then, when I tag him in the picture, all his friends say, ‘Great job Frank!’ ‘Great job Frank!’ ‘Great job Frank!’ ‘Where can I get my new car?’” explains Maydwell.

He’s worked in the car industry for several years, building his brand to make buying a car seem a bit less intimidating. He says he isn’t scamming people out of money. He isn’t trying to seem disingenuous.

“I want to make sure that when I leave the house, somebody’s day feels better because of having me in it,” says Maydwell.

Maydwell, who lives with epilepsy, often posts about the disorder. He’s also created partnerships with other local businesses, such as barber All in Cuts and the The Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital.

“People are going to come see us no matter what and I want to make sure that our presence in the community, and my presence in the community personally, is going to put good back into it,” says Maydwell.

That’s part of the reason why he started a new contest - Drive Free on Me. Each quarter, Jude selects one of his customers. Then, he reimburses them their first month’s payment, from his own finances. His first winners were Cara and Gary Parks.

“It was absolutely phenomenal what he did,” says Gary Parks, “For him to do that as a salesperson, we couldn’t ask for a better sales guy to do something like that.”

Maydwell plans to continue the contest. Customers get additional entries for referring friends and family members.