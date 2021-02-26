ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis are scheduled to make an announcement at the Amway Center in Orlando at 11 a.m. Friday, the Governor's Office announced Thursday nght.

No details were disclosed on the subject of the announcement.

The governor was scheduled to be in Orlando anyway because he is slated to be the first speaker Friday morning at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is being held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

DeSantis recently has been visiting several locations in the state to announce new sites and additional supply availability for COVID-19 vaccinations. However, Casey DeSantis does not attend all of those announcements.