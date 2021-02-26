ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is pioneering a statewide effort to teach public school students about resiliency and perseverance in dealing with mental health issues.

Pro athletes from Florida's professional sports teams are partnering with the DeSantis for "Resiliency Florida."

The campaign is adding new programs in schools to help kids feel empowered, that sometimes life gives you knocks, but you can work to overcome them, DeSantis said.

“Additionally, I’ve asked the Department of Education to incentivize physical activity. Because I feel exercise as it relates to our emotional well-being cannot be understated. Getting outdoors, running around, getting fresh air in the sun does so much good for our overall well-being," DeSantis said.

She's focused on mental health issues since Gov. Ron DeSantis started his term, and says the challenges of the pandemic have made tackling this issue even more important.

The campaign's program is meant to help kids with problem solving skills, critical thinking, responsibility, and more.

The free online resources are available on CPalms.org, the state's resources website, for districts to start including in the classrooms.

Florida athletes are sharing encouraging messages with young people to stay strong and make sure to reach out when you need help, to know they have someone to look up to.