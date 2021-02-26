The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

What You Need To Know An FDA advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on Friday



The FDA may approve the EUA as early as Saturday; by June, the company expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S.



J&J’s one-dose regimen is 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe cases of coronavirus, and 85% effective at preventing the most serious symptoms of the virus



The J&J vaccine would be the third to be granted EUA in the U.S., following the approval of the two-dose vaccine regimens from both Pfizer and Moderna last year

The vote means an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is likely to be handed down from the FDA in the coming days.

While the federal agency is not required to follow the committee’s recommendation, the vote is a solid sign of support for the efficacy of J&J’s vaccine candidate. And if history is any indicator, the vaccine may be granted emergency approval as soon as Saturday — the FDA authorized EUAs for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines a day after the advisory committee recommended each for approval.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the two shots already being administered for a few reasons. The J&J vaccine requires one jab compared to Pfizer & Moderna’s two-dose regimen, and is 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe cases of coronavirus, according to findings released last month. The single-shot regimen is much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms of the virus.

Two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, findings that led the FDA to pass down their respective EUAs.

And while those efficacy rates may seem startlingly different, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison: A more recent study conducted in Israel found Pfizer’s vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one.

J&J has another large study underway to see if a second dose of its vaccine works better, raising the prospect that countries could eventually add a booster if one turned out to be warranted.

The J&J vaccine is also easier to handle, lasting three months in the refrigerator compared to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which must be frozen.

With J&J’s EUA on the horizon, U.S. officials expect to have only a few million doses to divide between states in initial shipments. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the administration is “ready to roll out this vaccine without delay,” with an estimated 3 to 4 million J&J doses shipping out as soon as next week.

By the end of March, J&J has said it can supply enough to vaccinate 20 million people — a much-needed boost to stretched supplies. And by June, the company expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S.

J&J’s shot uses a cold virus like a Trojan horse to carry the spike gene into the body, where cells make harmless copies of the protein to prime the immune system in case the real virus comes along.

Like other COVID-19 vaccines, the main side effects of the J&J shot are pain at the injection site and flu-like fever, fatigue and headache. No study participant experienced the severe allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis, that is a rare risk of some other COVID-19 shots, although one experienced a less serious reaction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.