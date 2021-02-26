WORCESTER, Mass. - A brand new business with a familiar name opened Friday on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester.

Crown Meat Market opened it's doors to customers Friday morning, occupying the building where Worcester's Crown Bakery operated for decades.

The Brazilian grocery store and butcher shop opening was delayed by COVID-19 and permitting. The owners are excited by the new business opportunity and the opportunity to honor the Crown name.



Co-Owner Gilmar "Gill" Aguiar said, "Big day for me. I'm very excited. I've been waiting for the last six months, but finally thank God here we are. We honor him and his family, keep the Crown Meat name so instead of being Crown Bakery, it's Crown Meat Market. So the Crown family is still going on."

Former Crown Bakery owner John Lundstrom still owns the building.

The Crown Meat Market will sell deli products are well as a variety of groceries.