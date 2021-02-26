CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julia's Cafe & Books sells used books and other vintage items to raise money for Charlotte's Habitat for Humanity.

There are small and large book donations that sometimes include photo albums or family heirlooms. The business' coordinator, Katie Miller, doesn't think people donate their memories on purpose.

“Maybe they’re clearing out a family member's home or something like that,” Miller says.

When she finds these items, she sets them aside to use in a series of Facebook posts Julia's Cafe & Books created called, "Are These Your People?"

Are these people your people? We recently received an antique bible in our donations bin and inside were a couple photos... Posted by Julia’s Café & Books on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The posts include pictures and any defining features of the item to try and connect them with their owner.

In 2019, an 80-year-old man saw a photo album his twin sister made for him on the website and came to pick it up.

“He may not have noticed it was gone just because of how things accumulate, but having those memories and having them kind of come back up again was a really exciting moment for him,” Miller adds.

You can find Julia's Cafe & Books at 1133 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28211.