President Joe Biden will act as "consoler in chief" during a Texas visit with two goals in mind: surveying damage caused by severe winter storms and encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Biden and his wife, Jill, traveled to Houston for the president’s first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago.

Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine’s Day weekend battered multiple states, with Texas bearing the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.

At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of the storm and, although the weather has returned to more normal temperatures, more than 1 million residents were still under orders to boil water before drinking it.

In her first stop on the president’s Texas visit, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Houston Food Bank, which distributes food to 18 area counties.

The First Lady joined dozens of volunteers on an assembly line packing green bags of food items for Texans, a regular sight in food banks across the country during the pandemic.

Later, the president is scheduled to join the first lady at the food bank to tour the facility and meet volunteers.

President Biden first stopped by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center in his Friday visit to Texas, where he was joined by Governor Greg Abbott and welcomed by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“You’re saving people’s lives. As my mother would say, you’re doing God’s work,” the president told staff at the center, which included both federal, local and state employees.

Texas Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) were also in attendance. Cornyn told reporters he was pleased the president had come to visit, and he noted that help from FEMA would “be important for our recovery.”

Emergency officials said they had distributed 450,000 water bottles and more than 30,000 meals to Texans so far. At the height of last week’s severe weather, more than 1.4 million Houston residents lost power and 3.5 million in the county were under a boil water notice.

The president was briefed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton, Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Mark Sloan, Homeland Security & Emergency Management Coordinator for Harris County.

Fenton said FEMA had provided more than 20 million dollars in assistance so far.

“Any impediment we pushed forward and over with the whole federal government supporting the state of Texas and local governments” he said.

While in Houston, the Democratic president also planned to visit a mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government. Biden on Thursday commemorated the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 U.S. deaths blamed on the disease.

Aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy National Security Adviser Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall spoke to reporters about the federal response to the disaster in Texas, noting that as of "yesterday afternoon," the government has awarded over $9 million in assistance to Texans.

"Although we're encouraged by the progress that has been made, and we're seeing the numbers come down dramatically right now in terms of who needs to still go and boil water in Texas, we will continue to look for ways to help through this next phase of recovery," Sherwood-Randall said, adding, "the president has made it clear that there is no such thing as a red state or blue county, there are just Americans in our country."

Dr. Sherwood-Randall said that the federal government is "very focused on meeting immediate needs as well as providing direct individual financial assistance to uninsured families to help them recover from the death threats effects of extreme weather.”

She also noted that because the Lone Star State operates as its own autonomous energy grid, "the question now going forward is whether the state of Texas decides that it wants to move in the direction of bringing more resilinences on its own system."

The post-storm debate in Texas has centered on the state maintaining its own electrical grid and lack of storm preparation, including weatherization of key infrastructure. Some state officials initially blamed the blackouts on renewable energy even though Texas is a heavy user of fossil fuels like oil and gas.

The White House said Biden’s purpose in visiting would be to support, not scold – and that today would be focused on hearing from emergency responders rather than discussing energy grid matters.

"The president doesn’t view the crisis and the millions of people who’ve been impacted by it as a Democratic or Republican issue," Psaki said Thursday. “He views it as an issue where he’s eager to get relief, to tap into all the resources in the federal government, to make sure the people of Texas know we’re thinking about them, we’re fighting for them and we’re going to continue working on this as they’re recovering.”

Psaki said policy discussions about better weatherization and preparation could come later, “but right now, we’re focused on getting relief to the people of the state.”

Dr. Sherwood-Randall noted that there is "some capacity" for the federal givernment to help with high energy bills in the wake of the storms, "especially in rural areas," but there isn't a federal authority to regulate such prices.

Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas and asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to aid the recovery. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent emergency generators, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and blankets.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said in an interview that he didn’t know what more the federal government could do to help because the failures were at the state level. But Henry, a Republican who is the highest county official in the suburban Houston county, said that if Biden “thinks it’s important to visit, then come on down.”

Biden wanted to make the trip last week, but said at the time that he held back because he didn’t want his presence and entourage to detract from the recovery effort.

Biden, whose life has been marked by personal tragedy, is known for his ability to empathize with others and their suffering. His first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car collision in 1972. His son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

No Texas lawmakers were expected to hitch a ride home aboard Air Force One due to “limitations on space” on the plane, Psaki said.

Members of Congress often tag along when a president visits their state.

Texas' Republican Sen. John Cornyn, planned to join Biden, a spokesman said, but Sen. Ted Cruz, who was recently criticized for taking his family to Cancun, Mexico, will not be in attendance. Cruz, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Friday morning.

Cruz's office said that he was not invited by the White House; when asked about Cruz and Cornyn traveling with Biden on Air Force Once to Texas, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "there are some limitations on space."

Cruz, who said that the Cancun trip was a mistake, joked at CPAC Friday that "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun, but it is nice!"

Psaki later confirmed that Cruz neither requested an invitation to the trip, nor was he invited by the White House.

Coincidentally, Houston also was the destination for Trump’s first presidential visit to a disaster area in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic flooding that August.

Trump, who is not known for displays of empathy, did not meet with storm victims on the visit. He returned four days later and urged people who had relocated to a shelter to "have a good time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.