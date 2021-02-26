SHEFFIELD, Mass. - After aging for five years, the first round of whiskeys from Berkshire Mountain Distillers' Craft Brewers Whiskey Project are finally being released.

"Everyone that I've talked to who's been involved in this project can't believe that it's been five years, but there must be some similar comment to 'a watched pot never boils,' and so this, it's five years old, which is great," said Chris Weld, Founder of Berkshire Mountain Distillers.

The project is a collaboration between the distillery and 12 Northeast breweries to make a set of new beer-infused whiskeys.

Weld said it's allowed them to create flavors unlike anything they've produced before. Weld said, "The beer gets brought here, and then we throw it in the still and distill it. And there's some pretty neat intricacies behind the science, but there are a lot of different compounds in the beer that when we distill, we can actually separate them out and decide what we want to keep."

One of the breweries involved in the project is Big Elm Brewing, also located in Sheffield. Their whiskey is distilled with their 413 Farmhouse Ale, which brewer Henry Tirrell said is their flagship beer.

"It just seemed like the right fit for this project, being local, being right down the road, and definitely having some unique flavors that we thought would be able to sort of shine through in the whiskey hopefully," Tirrell said.

The rest of the whiskeys will be released in sets of three over the coming months.

Weld said he hopes the project will be a success for everyone involved.

"Every time one of these bottles gets sold, the brewery gets talked about as well, and there's a lot of, sort of, beer geeks out there as well that love their brewery and follow their brewery," Weld said. "So we get to ride on the coattails of some of the brewers."