NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are now in the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Vance’s office confirms the documents were obtained on Monday after the Supreme Court declined to step in to halt the turnover of Trump's tax records to the Manhattan prosecutor.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors' criminal investigation, but the high court’s action was a blow to Trump because he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view.

The documents reportedly contain millions of pages of financial statements and other paper work from 2011 through 2019.

Vance is investigating whether the former president and his company, the Trump Organization, engaged in insurance, tax or any other types of fraud.