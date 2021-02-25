WORCESTER, Mass. - A popular Worcester shop is featured in Vogue magazine as one of its most beloved boutiques.

Seed to Stem, a women-owned business, is often described as a natural history museum crossed with a botanical garden.

Vogue assembled a list of 59 of its most beloved small businesses for their shopping directory.

It asked readers for nominations and Seed to Stem made the cut.

Owners say it's been a long journey and they would have never imagined to make it into Vogue when they opened 10 years ago.

Co-owner Candace Atchue said, "It’s still kind of a shock and has taken us by surprise, but as a business owner it's been incredible. We've been working really hard. Our displays, setting everything up so you can visualize it in your home, has been a big part of what we do. The merchandising aspect has been a lot of hard work and our favorite part so for it to be recognized has been an incredible feeling."

Seed to Stem is located inside Crompton Collective on Green Street.