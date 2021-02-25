Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to search all night for a jet skier that went missing in Flagler County Wednesday afternoon.

A search was initiated at about 2:30 p.m. near Bing's Landing on the Matanzas River after an 18-year-old man was reported missing after going out on the water.

Members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search during the day but suspended their efforts Wednesday evening. FWC investigators, though, plan to continue looking through the night.

“They have specialized equipment as well as some of our boats for looking in the water, and we’re also gonna have air assets here looking on land, and we won’t stop until we find him,” said FWC Capt. Byron Smith.

No information was immediately released on the identity of the missing man.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Here on scene at Bings Landing in Flagler County where @MyFWC is continuing to search for a 19-year-old who went missing out on the water after going out on a jet ski. They’ve been searching since 2:30 p.m. Officers say they’ll continue the search all night. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rZmwZn0S1E — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) February 25, 2021