LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, the company announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know COVID vaccinations to be available at all in-store Publix pharmacies in Florida



Publix has 730 of those sites throughout the state



Appointments can be scheduled starting at 7 a.m. Friday



Reservations are being accepted for people who are at least 65 years old

Appointment scheduling starts at 7 a.m. Eastern Time Friday.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix Chief Executive Officer Todd Jones said in a statement released Thursday. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Vaccinations are being provided to individuals ages 65 and older, while supplies last. Appointments are required and can be scheduled through Publix's online reservation system. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.