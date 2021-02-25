WASHINGTON D.C. — A new proposal in the Senate would provide nearly $1 billion in aid to help nursing homes as they continue the fight against COVID-19.

What You Need To Know A new Senate proposal would provide nearly $1 billion in aid to nursing homes to help in their fight against COVID-19



Currently, nursing home deaths make up 35% of all deaths nationwide



The Senate proposal would more than double the amount currently proposed in the U.S. House

More than 170,000 nursing home residents and staff have died from COVID-19 nationwide. It’s a number that makes up about 35% of the country’s death toll, prompting lawmakers to push for more funding. There is currently a $450 million House proposal coronavirus relief package, and now the Senate proposal would more than double that amount.

Among the legislation's supporters is the Alzheimer’s Association.

“This kind of injection into them, as far as the strike teams and the testing, comes at an ever critical time,” said Michelle Branham, vice president of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida.

Called the COVID-19 Nursing Home Protection Act, the legislation would provide $210 million for infection control assistance and $750 million for strike teams aimed at helping with vaccinations and staffing shortages.

Strike teams are something the state has already been utilizing, first at the onset of the pandemic, when Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out National Guard teams to assist with testing and more recently during the vaccine rollout.

“I do think support to make sure we’re continuing in that effort will be crucial for us,” Branham said.

Other supporters of the proposed legislation include the American Health Care Association and CARIE, and advocacy group for the rights of the elderly.