President Joe Biden met with a group of the nation's governors virtually Thursday, reiterating his commitment to work with state and local leaders to fight the pandemic and urging support of his economic relief package, which House lawmakers are set to vote on this Friday.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden met with U.S. governors virtually Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic response and his economic relief plan



The winter meeting of governors usually includes federal officials and takes place in Washington, D.C.



The president urged continued partnership between the federal government and states, and he called for an aggressive economic response



Biden also addressed Governor Abbott of Texas, a state he'll visit Friday as it continues to recover from severe winter weather

The winter meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA) often includes the president and other top officials, but it also usually takes place in Washington D.C., while this year’s happened on Zoom, with governors joining from their homes, offices and at least one – Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma – from the car.

On Thursday, President Biden stressed that his administration and state leaders need to work in close partnership to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, which has now taken more than 507,000 American lives.

“When people in this country need help, they're not Democrats [or] Republicans. They're all Americans,” Biden said.

“I think the whole spirit of this governor's conference and our administration is changing the attitude a little bit about how we deal with one another,” he added. “At least I hope so.”

Biden said he’d spoken personally with several of the governors on the call both about the pandemic response and his economic relief efforts.

“We have to fight this together as one,” the president said, noting his administration’s work to boost vaccine supply and administered shots across the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, the chair of the NGA, began Thursday’s meeting by saying he’d like to see the gathering happen at the White House next year and suggesting Italian food for the event, to which Biden agreed, “God willing.”

Cuomo also said that state and territory leaders “stand ready” to help pass Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The president did pitch his economic relief bill to the governors on the call, legislation that includes stimulus payments, funding for vaccinations and schools, as well as money that would go directly to states and localities.

“We just have to step up,” he said. “The economic toll — we have to address with the same aggressiveness and seriousness of purpose as we do the virus.”

During the Thursday meeting, President Biden also spoke directly to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who he’s expected to meet with when he travels to the state Friday, as it recovers from last week’s severe winter weather.

“I don't want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to coming down tomorrow to Houston to be with you,” the president said.

The unexpected winter storm left hundreds of thousands without power and water. As of Wednesday, more than a million Texans were still experiencing water disruptions, according to the Texas Tribune.

The National Governors Association is made up of the 55 leaders of U.S. states and territories, and its goal is to find bipartisan solutions to problems affecting different areas of the country. On Thursday, 33 governors appeared over Zoom.