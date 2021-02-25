At 51 years old, Raleem Broadhead-Moses became a business owner, and says she’s happy to create jobs during these tough economic times.

"I love it. I love the people. I love to see my guys thrive," she said.

She is one of only seven Delivery Service Partners, or DSPs, at this new Amazon Delivery Station in New Windsor.

Amazon’s DSP program is designed to give people like Raleem the tools to start their own package delivery service.

"I’m helping people. I’m helping the community. I’m providing the opportunity to provide for people’s families, and they feel so valued," she said.

Amazon created a diversity grant, offering $10,000 to assist Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs get their own DSP's started. Visit this link for more information.

Before owning this business, Raleem worked at the New York City Department of Corrections (DOC) for 27 years. She says she applies her experience as assistant chief at the DOC to her new role at her business.

"The drivers are important. The customers are important. The community is important, and I got that from the NYC Department of Corrections," she said.

This new world of business has intersected with another that she loves so much: Motherhood.

"I am a mother, a single mother. I think that was the biggest and most important role I’ve ever played, and this allows me to continue that. A lot of people want to feel respected and loved, even in a job," she said.

And her 50 drivers appreciate that.

"She’s definitely like a mom when it comes to the job. We’re always trying to keep the teamwork going. It gives everybody and the drivers a sense of relief," an employee said.

Following a strict schedule, the drivers head out. Every day, Raleem sends them off with love and encouragement.

"I’m very supportive. I treat them like family, and a lot of times, that’s what people want," she said.

Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins says the DSP program was created with people like Raleem in mind.

"She’s a great example of someone who’s driven, motivated, a courageous leader, and someone who is absolutely customer obsessed. And that’s what we look for in our leaders," said Hawkins.

Raleem says she’s glad she decided to take a chance, a leap of faith for a special delivery. The biggest lesson?

"Be brave. Step out and do it," she said.