Inside Myo Min Khaing’s North Greenbush home, there are many photos of and items from Myanmar.

“Although I’m physically here, my mind is back in my country,” Khaing said.

It’s the country where Khaing grew up and started a family. But it’s also the country where its current leader got detained and placed on house arrest after a military coup got underway earlier this month.

“Because of this, we have to speak out against our country’s operations,” Khaing said. “Every person has to speak out.”

Khaing was once a physician for the Burmese Army. But in 2013, he and his family fled the country after he was court martialed for objecting to what the military was doing.

After escaping to Malaysia, they sought asylum in the U.S., which was granted in 2015.

“Just come in December, so it’s a snowstorm and everything,” said Khaing, on his first impression of Albany, where today he and his wife work in public health.

They’re one of several Burmese families that have resettled here in the Capital Region after leaving Myanmar.

Pastor Saw Htoo and his family did, too. They came to the area in 2009.

After fleeing Myanmar, Htoo spent several years in a refugee camp on the Thailand border. It’s also where he studied to become a pastor.

“You see, I have the picture here,” said Htoo, pointing to a photo of his graduation. “It’s my school and also my teacher.”

When he’s not in church or helping the community, Htoo spends time with his family. But he also still has aunts, uncles, and cousins living in the Karen State of Myanmar.

Since the military coup, he’s been able to get in contact with a few of them, but conversations are short.

“They don’t want the government. They want democracy,” Htoo said. “They want the freedom.”

While Htoo and Khaing are thousands of miles always from Myanmar - their home country - they’re still raising awareness on what is happening there. Recently, Khaing and his family traveled to New York City to join hundreds protesting in front on the United Nations headquarters.

“Take action for them to save our people and to save our country’s democracy,” said Hnin Myo, Khaing’s wife.

Unity and peace are what they’re hoping for. They want the Burmese people to enjoy the same rights they have here in the U.S. Until that happens, they’ll continue to speak out against the military and support the people.

“With the unity from the democratic powers, democratic forces from the whole world, we can unite and achieve our goal of democracy in our country,” Khaing said.