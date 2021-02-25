SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For the second week in a row, COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Seminole County’s government website took more than 24 hours to fill up.

Because of that, seniors in other Florida counties have finally had luck getting their appointments.

Jean Snodgrass-Neal came from Brevard County to get her vaccine in Seminole County.

"It was worth the drive," she said.

She’s grateful for the chance after trying several times, unsuccessfully, to get the vaccine in her own county.

“I have a huge family," Snodgrass-Neal said. "I come from a huge family, and so far we’ve been able to avoid it in our pods, circles, and bubbles, but I just feel like it’s getting closer and closer to us.”

For the second week, Seminole County had available appointments posted for more than a day.

That gave other seniors like Snodgrass-Neal the lucky break they were hoping for.

Health Officer Administrator Donna Walsh said she does not believe vaccine demand has started to level out in Seminole County.

“We do understand completely that not 100% of people want the vaccine," Walsh said. “I think the delay that we’re seeing partially is due to the fact that people have options. They don’t have to go to that one particular fixed site in the county as we had available in the beginning.”

The demand is still there, she said, but it just might not be sitting behind a computer or smart phone.

“It’s an ongoing process," Walsh said. "We don’t ever have a concern that we won’t be able to find folks to vaccinate.”

Florida residents can get vaccinated at the Seminole government site, no matter what county in Florida they live in.