Costco is increasing its starting wage to $16 per hour, CEO W. Craig Jelinek announced at a Senate Budget hearing about worker pay at large companies, putting it above rivals such as Target and Amazon.

"We're certainly not perfect, but we try to take care of our employees, because they play such a significant role in our success," Jelinek said, adding that the raise is "good business" because it cuts down on turnover at the warehouse club's stores. Costco raised its minimum wage to $15 in 2009, but Jelinek noted that more than half of the company's in-store workers make more than $25 per hour.

"Our turnover in the retail industry is less than 10%," Jelinek went on to say. "Anybody with the company over a year, our turnover is around 6%. We don't turn over a lot of employees, which we think is very beneficial."

About 20% of the company's employees make the minimum wage, they said.

The hearing, titled “Why Should Taxpayers Subsidize Poverty Wages at Large Profitable Corporations?”, comes as Congressional Democrats are pushing for an increase to the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025, which is backed by President Joe Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is one of the key Senators driving the increase to the minimum wage. He invited employees from McDonald's and Walmart to testify as well.

"US taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize some of the largest and most profitable corporations in America," Sanders said at the hearing.

"This is an investment in our people, at the same time we make new investments in our Supply Chain, automation and technology," John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., wrote in a letter to employees. "It follows other actions we took last year, including special COVID-19 bonuses, raising pay for 165,000 key leadership roles, and restructuring to a team-based model of working in our stores."