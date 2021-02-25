RALEIGH, N.C. – Bar owners across the state are excited about the latest announcement by Governor Cooper to relax COVID-19 restrictions, but many are remaining cautious.

Even though bars can open their doors back up, they must adhere to a 30 percent capacity.

We caught up with Sean Umstead, the co-owner of King Fisher, a craft cocktail bar in Durham.

The bar has had their indoor seating closed for nearly a year, and while they are optimistic, they say keeping people safe is going to remain their priority.

"You know just making sure people know that we're really consious of what we need to do to do this safely," Umstead saYS. " We don't want cases to turn around and rise again so we want to do this as safely as possible."

The new executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain in place for at least month until March 26.