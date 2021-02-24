ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — White Castle, preparing for the scheduled opening of its southwest Orlando Castle this spring, announced the launch of a virtual kitchen and delivery system Tuesday and apparently got more business than they expected.

They paused online ordering in the early afternoon.

“We knew the first day for our White Castle virtual kitchen would be big — and it has been even bigger than expected,” White Castle Vice President Jaime T. Richardson said. “We did pause online ordering to make certain we’re able to take great care of all of our customer orders. We anticipate being ‘live’ again soon. Thanks to all for their patience. We’re looking forward to satisfying White Castle cravings here in the days, months and years to come.”

The nearly 100-year-old company has not announced a specific date to open the world’s largest, free-standing White Castle in a new development off Interstate 4 north of Walt Disney World. The 4,567-square foot restaurant will include indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-through lanes, and is expected to create 120 new jobs.

White Castle operates its virtual kitchen space in an Orlando commercial facility and hired 25 team members for its delivery operations. Deliveries will be made in partnership with Uber Eats and available within a 15-minute delivery radius of the facility, located close to John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

The delivery menu is expected to be limited, including its Original Slider and other favorites like chicken rings, crinkle-cut French fries and mozzarella cheese sticks. Consumers can also choose to order online and pick up their order at 18 North Dollins Ave.