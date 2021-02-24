DE PERE, Wis.— One by one Taylor Pierce frosts several dozen freshly-baked cupcakes.

The owner of The Cupcake Couture in De Pere, she’s planning on repeating the process — a lot — in 2021 as the number of weddings the business is booking picks up steam.

“We’re pretty much booked up for the summer and spring right now, I’m seeing a lot of, ‘Yes, I’m going to do the wedding this year,’” Pierce said.

From desserts to reception venues, things are filling up this spring and summer due in part to postponed weddings from 2020.

At The LedgeCrest Reserve in nearby Ledgeview, venue manager Kylie Birenbaum said, with the exception of a handful of dates, they’re booked from April through December.

“We’re having more Friday, Saturday, and Sunday weddings instead of just maybe a Saturday wedding,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot more during the week or different days than normal. We’ll be ready for it.”

LedgeCrest has more than 60 weddings booked, about three times the number of 2020 when the wedding window was truncated early in the year by the pandemic. Some couples are already looking beyond the year.

“We have some going into 2023 already,” Birenbaum said. “We’re booking a couple every day.”

More wedding business will help recoup some of the business lost last year, though Pierce said her business did well.

“I didn’t see a huge dip in sales last year because the community really stepped up and helped us,’” she said. “ People were ordering deserts for other people saying, ‘Hey, I’m thinking of you, here’s a dessert.’”

Pierce doesn’t mind seeing a few dates already filled on her 2022 calendar either.

“We’re booking a lot for next year already,” she said. ​