SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County School Board is set to meet next Monday to revisit its search for a new superintendent.

This comes after the board reversed course, rescinding the job offer made to Chad Farnsworth to replace the current superintendent Doctor Walt Griffin.

Walking to school is the morning routine for Susan Tolksdorf and her two girls.

“I really enjoy being part of the community — being part of the school community here,” Tolksdorf said.

Susan’s girls are grade schoolers in the Seminole County school district — a big reason they live in Lake Mary.

“That’s what makes us want to stay in Seminole County is the quality of schools,” Tolksdorf said.

Many Seminole County parents say the same thing.

So, everyone was tuned in when it came time to pick a new superintendent to lead the district.

After narrowing the field from 28 candidates — two remained.

Two weeks ago, in a 3 to 2 vote, the board chose Chad Farnsworth.

But during the school board meeting Tuesday night, Doctor Tina Calderone, one of the board members who voted for Farnsworth, questioned her decision.

“I believe we have to take a look at our vote, and I think the best way to do that, is to rescind our vote,” said Dr. Calderone.

Several people at the meeting spoke in favor of the other candidate, the school district’s attorney for over a decade, Serita Beamon.

“She ensures that this district fulfills its commitment to educational excellence and equity,” Seminole County School District parent Davian Hampton said.

But others at the meeting say Farnsworth has more experience as an educator.

“You didn’t make an emotional decision two weeks ago, you made a decision on whatever facts you had. The facts haven’t changed and neither should you,” Seminole County School District parent, Phil Kaprow said.

Tolksdorf said whoever the school board picks — the students, teachers and staff have got to come first.

“It’s important to have a leader who can roll up their sleeves and get involved and understand what the needs and challenges that they’re trying to face — on a daily basis,” Tolksdorf said.

It is possible they will make a decision on the superintendent at this Monday’s meeting. ​