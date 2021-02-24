SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford leaders are launching a study to see how the city and community stack up in the areas of race, equality, equity, and inclusion.

“Are there things the city is doing that is making things worse? Are there things the city could do that will make things better?” said Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff.

What You Need To Know



Woodruff said the idea came after the unrest over racial injustice this summer — wanting something that would cause meaningful change in Sanford.

“What are some specific steps that we need to take?” he said.

City leaders will form a diverse committee of 15 to look at all aspects of life in Sanford.

Andrew Thomas, Community Relations & Neighborhood Engagement Director with the city of Sanford, is heading the effort.

“How accommodating are we, as city government, as a community in recognizing and valuing the needs of all of our residents?” said Thomas.

The committee will hold community forums and will also work with the National League of Cities to survey public officials, city staff and community members.

It’s expected to cost around $35,000.

But some leaders in the African American community say we’ve been here before.

Pasha Baker runs the Goldsboro Museum in Sanford.

“We know the problems. You’re telling me the only thing that you can do is have a board and talk about race,” said Baker.

She said the city has had study after study, but nothing ever changes.

“I would like to participate in solutions. Not more talk,” said Baker.

Woodruff wants this latest committee to deliver actionable ideas — projects the commission can undertake to help minority and marginalized communities in the city.

“My expectation is that this group will come out with some specific steps that we can take and we’ll start acting on those,” said Woodruff.

Sanford leaders said the board will spend around eight months gathering and reviewing the information.

Then they’ll present it, with recommendations, to the Sanford commission.​