GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many others, Luiza Holland stopped traveling for work in 2020. Holland works in the furniture business and in August decided to create a side business combining her love of food and bringing people together.

Wanderlust Boards has taken off in the past few months thanks to Instagram. Holland posts pictures of her charcuterie and other food boards, times for pop-up events, and links to order all on the social media app.



She originally sold a few boards a week. However, over the Valentine's holiday she sold 150.



"I think Instagram is a huge part of it just because word of mouth, someone orders a board, someone tags, the friend sees and there we go,” Holland describes.



One perk of Holland using social media is the ease of use, and the ability to connect with people, letting her post about herself as well as her food.



“Because at the end of the day, I think people are buying from a person, and they’re buying from a story and from a brand a lot more than just the product, and that’s what I’m excited to share on my Instagram pages," Holland explains. "Yes of course the boards I make and what I do, but who am I, why do I do this and why this is special for me.”



Since she began in August, other charcuterie board companies have joined social media around the Triad.



Holland still works full time in the furniture industry but admits the board business has boomed more than she originally anticipated. Now, she also teaches charcuterie board making classes.



“It’s mine. It’s like my baby. I had the idea. I started and now I’m growing with it and getting help as I grow, because it’s needed," Holland says. "It’s just very nice to see your own baby growing from there, and I think it’s just rewarding.”