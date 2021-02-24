A group of 160 business executives have thrown their weight behind President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, penning an open letter to Congressional leadership on Wednesday urging them to pass the measure as soon as possible.

What You Need To Know 160 business executives penned an open letter to Congress urging them to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan



The letter asked lawmakers to approve the “large-scale federal legislation to address the health and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic"



Signatories included Rich Barton, Co-Founder & CEO of Zillow; Timothy Cawley, President & CEO of Con Edison; Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chairman & CEO of Visa Inc; and Christiana Riley, CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas

Addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the letter asked lawmakers to approve the “large-scale federal legislation to address the health and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery,” the letter continued. “Congress should act swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to authorize a stimulus and relief package along the lines of the Biden-Harris administration’s proposed American Rescue Plan.”

Numerous leaders of well-known national firms signed on to the letter, including Rich Barton, Co-Founder & CEO of Zillow; Timothy Cawley, President & CEO of Con Edison; Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chairman & CEO of Visa Inc; and Christiana Riley, CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas.

The letter cited several provisions within the legislation as key to swift economic recovery, including the mobilization of a national vaccination program, the delivery of direct economic relief to struggling Americans, and programs that address the racial and socioeconomic disparities perpetuated by the pandemic.

As it currently stands, the legislation would send $1,400 checks to the most at-need Americans, with the amount individuals receive decreasing on a sliding scale based on their income. The bill also allocates $20 billion for a national vaccination program in partnership with states, localities, tribes and territories.

Congress is still in the process of debating the components of the legislation through a process known as reconciliation, with a hopeful deadline of approving the package by mid-March. The House plans to bring the bill to a vote on Sunday before sending it to the Senate for further debate.