DELAND, Fla. — On Wednesday, the FDA said Johnson and Johnson’s single dose vaccine is safe and meets requirements for emergency use authorization.

The demand for the two coronavirus vaccines is unrelenting, and a third option on the horizon has Ingrid Verstraeten feeling hopeful. As a scientist, she supports the developments. As a wife and mother, the need for a vaccine is personal.

“I’m worried about my husband as he is more than 65, and I really would like to make sure he is protected against COVID,” she said.

The couple is part of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine study at Accel Clinical Research in DeLand. We spoke to them earlier this month. They both received two shots over the past couple of weeks and are optimistic about the vaccine.

“It protects against death and severe disease which of course if you think about what has happened in the U.S. with so many people dying, that is just a fantastic that we have an additional vaccine that can assist people,” said Verstraeten.

An FDA advisory committee will meet on Friday to make a recommendation on approving it for public use.

Verstraeten and her husband either received a placebo or the vaccine during the trial. If they ended up receiving a placebo, they will eventually be given the actual vaccine.