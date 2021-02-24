The order has become nearly as controversial as the man being honored, but on Wednesday, flags at certain sites across Florida will be lowered.

“To honor the memory of Rush Limbaugh and his service to our nation and state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, the City Hall of Palm Beach, Florida, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis stated in a memorandum that was released Tuesday evening to the media.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

On Monday, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried – the state’s only statewide elected Democrat – objected to the idea and said offices under her control would not comply with an order from the governor to lower flags for Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh was a Florida resident. He died on February 17 after year-long battle with lung cancer. The prominent conservative radio host was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year by President Donald Trump.