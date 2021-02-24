In a video released Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed service members about the COVID-19 vaccine and the decision about whether to get the shot, calling it safe and effective.

In the address, Secretary Austin encouraged men and women in the military to talk to their doctor about the vaccine and visit the CDC and Department of Defense websites to do their own research on the shots.

The video comes after defense officials said last week that about one-third of service members offered the vaccine have refused, according to “very early data.”

“You know, I’ve taken it myself,” Secretary Austin said in Wednesday’s video address. “After talking with my doctor, I believed it was the right thing to do, not only for my health but also for my ability to do the job and to contribute to our readiness.”

The Pentagon lets service members decide whether to take the vaccine, and any one who is not vaccinated can still be deployed, Major General Jeff Taliaferro testified before the House Armed Services Committee last week.

At the same time, DOD is supporting vaccination efforts across the country, including at mass, federally-run sites in California. About 25,000 members of the National Guard were also supporting the COVID-19 response as of last week, including vaccinations.

“We need to continue to educate our force and help them understand the benefits,” Maj. Gen. Taliaferro testified.

The two vaccines authorized by the FDA — Pfizer’s and Moderna’s — have shown to be about 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 illness and even more effective at preventing severe disease.

On Wednesday, Secretary Austin urged members of the military to seriously consider getting the shot.

“If you believe, as I did, that it’s the right thing for you, I hope that you’ll consider accepting it when it’s offered to you,” he said. “Please do what you can to keep each other safe.”