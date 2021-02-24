At a House GOP leadership news conference Thursday, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Republican Conference Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) publicly contradicted one another when asked whether or not former President Donald Trump should speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, this weekend.

"Yes he should," McCarthy responded quickly, when posed the question by a reporter, but Cheney demurred, saying "that's up to CPAC."

"I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump," said Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol. "I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

"On that high note, thank you all very much," McCarthy said, concluding the press briefing.

Cheney survived backlash from members of her caucus earlier this month month over her vote to impeach the former president. GOP members of Congress voted overwhelmingly to keep Cheney in her leadership role, in a 145-61-1 vote by secret ballot, decisively rebuffing a rebellion by hard-right conservatives to remove her from her role.

Trump is expected to speak on Sunday at the final day of the conference, his first post-presidential appearance.

The former president is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.