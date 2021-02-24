TAMPA, Fla. — Chef Melly Gardner is the third generation in her Three Generations Food Truck business.

Her truck is named in honor of her grandmother who helped her kick off her chef career and a mother who works with her now.

Chef Melly, working in her new test kitchen in Tampa, displayed some Alfredo cooking tips.

For instance, Chef Melly says using salted butter adds to the flavor.

Also, when you see the garlic starting to brown in your pan, you know it’s time to add your heavy cream.



Also, she takes the recipe off the fire to fold in the Parmesan cheese.



She says it thickens better that way.

And Chef Melly said the future holds plenty, including more to cook, newly purchased food trucks and plans to help others start a business.

Until then, enjoy this recipe.



King Crab Garlic Alfredo Pasta

Ingredients

Fettuccini

1 pint Heavy cream

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1 stick salted butter

1 whole garlic clove minced

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons salt –

2 teaspoons cracked pepper

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning-

1 pound Alaskan King Crab Legs

Truffle Butter (for the crab legs)

Ingredients

1 stick salted butter

1 teaspoon of truffle oil

1 teaspoon parsley

Lemon for garnish

Parsley for garnish

Instructions

Cook fettuccine according to package directions.

Drain and reserve.

Steam King Crab legs for 5 minutes or thaw until frozen.

Use scissors to cut the meat out of the king crab legs.

Put aside.

Heat one stick of salted butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds until tender; then, add garlic paste.

Add one pint of heavy cream while simmering.

Let simmer for an additional 30 seconds.

Remove from stovetop add ½ cup of Parmesan (more to your liking).

Whisk until sauce thickens.

Add parsley, salt, pepper, and a dash of Cajun seasoning.

Let cook on medium-low to reduce and thicken.

Set aside.

Truffle Butter Sauce

Melt one stick of butter.

Add ingredients for butter; then heat in microwave for one minute.

Add king crabs to butter with fresh squeezed lemon.

Mix reserved pasta into Alfredo sauce pan.

Chef Melly makes a nice nest of pasta on the plate, tops it with the Alaskan King Crab in the truffle butter sauce.

(Chef says you can substitute the protein of your choice.)

Chef garnishes with parsley and a lemon wedge.

(She likes lime wedges too.)