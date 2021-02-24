On the same day embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, testified before Congress about the United States Postal Service’s delays and financial woes, President Joe Biden announced three nominations to join the agency's Board of Governors, including a former Deputy Postmaster General and a voting rights advocate.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden announced three nominations to join the USPS Board of Governors



The announcement comes the same day embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, testified before Congress about the U.S. Postal Service’s delays and financial woes



Biden on Wednesday nominated Anton Hajjar, formerly the general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union, Amber McReynolds, a voting rights advocate, and Ron Stroman, a former Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Governmental Relations Officer for the US



Stroman and Hajjar are both men of color, and McReynolds would be the only woman serving on the board

Biden on Wednesday nominated Anton Hajjar, Amber McReynolds, and Ron Stroman to the USPS Board of Governors, in the hopes of adding both diversity and prior Postal Service experience to the board, which is currently made up of six white men with limited experience with the agency.

Stroman formerly served as Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Governmental Relations Officer for the USPS, and was more recently a member of Biden's transition team for the USPS. Stroman retired in May of 2020 after 42 years of public service.

Hajjar formerly served as the general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union, as well as for the AFL-CIO.

McReynolds is the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute, which the White House describes as "a non-partisan non-profit dedicated to expanding and improving vote-by-mail systems in all fifty states," and also served as Director of Elections for the city and county of Denver.

"President Biden is committed to the USPS’ success, and these experienced and tested leaders will ensure the USPS is running at the highest of service standards and that it can effectively and efficiently serve all communities in our country," the White House said in a statement announcing the picks.

Stroman and Hajjar are both men of color, and McReynolds would be the only woman serving on the board.

"I think an organization functions best when it has the full diversity of views that comes from a full group," Board of Governors chairman Ron Bloom said, when progressive Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) pointed out the lack of diversity on the board.

"Do you see it as a problem that the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service looks like a millionaire white boys’ club?" Bush asked, adding that "more than 35% of postal workers are people of color."

"The Postal Service would love to have a diverse board that reflects its population," DeJoy replied.

Both men expressed eagerness to have a full board, with Bloom saying that he believes "it’s been at least six or seven years since we had a full board."

"Congress intended us to have a full board," he added.

"The quicker we get some new board members from the administration, the less we can talk about this and move on to the plan and the real, real problems that we need to fix here," DeJoy said.

Congressional Democrats have urged Biden to add new board members that could oust DeJoy and fix the ailing agency.