In her prepared remarks ahead of Thursday’s House hearing on the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wrote that “officers were unsure of when to use lethal force on Jan. 6th,” which she called “a date that will live in infamy.”

Chief Pittman plans to say that "officers were unsure of when to use lethal force on Jan. 6th"



Capitol Police leaders have faced inquiries from lawmakers about why officers appeared to show more force in previous demonstrations, such as Black Lives Matter protests, rather than Jan. 6



“Tens of thousands of insurrectionists descended on Capitol Hill causing destruction to property, committing acts of unspeakable violence towards USCP officers and its law enforcement partners, and defiling the U.S. Capitol Building — the symbol of American democracy,” Pittman said in describing the events of the day. “It was an ugly battle.”

Pittman also plans to tell lawmakers investigating the deadly insurrection that despite a lockdown order going out over the radio, “a lockdown was not properly executed,” but will make the case that “at the end of the day, the USCP succeeded in its mission."

“It protected Congressional Leadership,” Pittman wrote. “It protected Members. And it protected the Democratic Process. At the end of a battle that lasted for hours, democracy prevailed.”

“It prevailed in part,” she went on to say, “because of the determination and commitment of USCP officers at every level of this Department and the assistance of the Department’s law enforcement partners, such as the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).”

"We have provided guidance to officers since January 6th as to when lethal force may be used consistent with the Department’s existing Use of Force policy,” Pittman wrote, adding that Capitol Police “will also implement significant training to refresh our officers as to the use of lethal force.”

Pittman also noted in her prepared testimony that “less lethal munitions were not as successful in dispersing insurrectionists in the attack”

On Tuesday, former security officials, including former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, testified before Congress for the first time about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sound told the lawmakers that he learned only Monday that his officers had received a report from the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, that forecast, in detail, the chances that extremists could commit “war” in Washington the following day. The head of the FBI’s office in Washington has said that once he received the Jan. 5 warning, the information was quickly shared with other law enforcement agencies through the joint terrorism task force.

Sund said Tuesday that an officer on the task force had received that memo and forwarded it to a sergeant working on intelligence for the Capitol Police but that the information was not put forward to any other supervisors. Sund said he wasn’t aware of it.

Pittman will testify that based on the Jan. 3 “Special Assessment” about the Jan. 6 event, “Sund requested that the Capitol Police Board declare a state of emergency on January 4th, which would authorize him to request National Guard support for the January 6th event,” but the House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms denied the request, directing him to contact the DC National Guard instead.

“The Department’s preparations were based on the information it gathered from its law enforcement partners like the FBI and others within the intelligence community,” Pittman plans to say, “none of which indicated that a mass insurrection of this scale would occur at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”

Pittman also said that the U.S. Capitol Police is "completing an assessment of the Capitol’s physical securities to ensure any vulnerabilities are identified and addressed" and will be restructuring training to prepare for breaches of the Capitol rather than "keeping unauthorized persons out of buildings on the Capitol Complex."

Tuesday’s hearing was the first of many examinations of what happened that day, coming almost seven weeks after the attack and over one week after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat. Thousands of National Guard troops still surround the Capitol in a wide perimeter, cutting off streets and sidewalks that are normally full of cars, pedestrians and tourists.

Congress is also considering a bipartisan, independent commission to review the missteps, and multiple congressional committees have said they will look at different aspects of the siege. Federal law enforcement have arrested more than 230 people who were accused of being involved in the attack, and President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, said in his confirmation hearing Monday that investigating the riots would be a top priority.

Capitol Police Captain Carneysha Mendoza on Tuesday called Jan. 6 “by far the worst of the worst" day she's faced on duty.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.