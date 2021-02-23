The once-and-future Secretary of Agriculture has been confirmed by the Senate once again.

In a widely bipartisan 92-7 vote, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who served in the role in both terms of the Obama administraiton, was confirmed to lead the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has been confirmed by the Senate in a 92-7 vote to lead the Department of Agriculture once again on Tuesday



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was one of the 7 votes against Vilsack, becoming the first member of the Democratic caucus to vote against a Biden nominee



Vilsack will now be tasked with helping farmers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as former president Trump's trade wars, as well as combatting climate change



President Biden called Vilsack "the best Secretary of Agriculture I believe this country has ever had"

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was one of the 7 votes against Vilsack, becoming the first member of the Democratic caucus to vote against a Biden nominee.

The other votes against Vilsack were all members of the GOP: Sens. Cruz (R-TX), Rubio (R-FL), Hawley (R-MO), Paul (R-KY), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Sullivan (R-AK). Notable Republicans who supported Vilsack included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who represents Iowa, where Vilsack served two terms as governor from 1999 to 2007.

The 92-7 vote is a far cry from his confirmation by unanimous consent in 2009, but Vilsack clearly enjoys significant bipartisan support.

Vilsack, who noted that his priorities for this department are different from when he first assumed the role, will now be tasked with helping farmers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as former president Trump's trade wars, as well as combatting climate change.

"The world and our nation are different today than when I served as agriculture secretary in a previous administration," he said at his confirmation hearing. "Today, the pandemic, racial justice and equity and climate change must be our priorities."

During his confirmation hearings, Vilsack emphasized the role the Agriculture sector and the USDA must have in the fight against climate change.

"USDA will lead the federal government in building and maintaining new markets in America that diversify rural economies," he added. "Investing in renewable energy; creating a thriving biobased manufacturing sector ... and delivering science-based solutions to help mitigate and reduce climate change."

President Biden called Vilsack "the best Secretary of Agriculture I believe this country has ever had."

Between his stints as Secretary of Agriculture, Vilsack became president and CEO of the US Dairy Export Council, a powerful non-profit representing the global trade interests of the U.S. dairy community.

In 2020, he won $150,000 in the Powerball lottery.