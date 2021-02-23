ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced there would be expanded vaccine eligibility for law enforcement and teachers, age 50 and older at federal COVID-19 sites.

What You Need To Know Teachers are not currently a prioritized group to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida



At federal FEMA vaccination sites, though, teachers and members of law enforcement 50 and older will now be eligible



Some still wonder why all teachers aren't given vaccine priority

They’ll be able to get the shots at a FEMA Vaccination Site, set to open on the Valencia West campus on March 3.

Nearly 30 states across the country currently offer a coronavirus vaccine to school teachers. Florida is not one of them. Now some teachers in the state, as well as some members law enforcement, will be able to roll up their sleeves.

When Florida began offering the coronavirus vaccine, school teachers like Judy Ngying and members of law enforcement like Edgewood Chief of Police John Freeburg were left out.

Tuesday DeSantis said not only would the FEMA site in Orlando offer vaccines to residents 65 and older, but to others as well.

According to the governor, the FEMA site in Orlando will offer the vaccine to members of law enforcement, the fire department, and classroom teachers.

Over the summer, teachers were given the option to teach on campus or from home, but now many feel they don't have a choice when it comes to educating their students.

"I was actually teaching virtual for first semester and I was called back to the classroom,” Lake Howell High science teacher Judy Ngying said. “They (the school) needed me, because so many kids came back because they were not successful."

But the expanded eligibility is not for all teachers and first responders.

“Any sworn law enforcement officer, teacher I think we will start at age 50 or above,” DeSantis said.

It’s great news for Freeburg who turned 50 in November, and has a department of less than 20 officers.

“The impact on a smaller agency can be big,” Freeburg said.” “One or two officers get exposed or unfortunately will get COVID, it can have an impact on our agency.”

Ngying who is 58 and would be eligible says it’s still not enough.

“I think that is excluding a lot of teachers, and that doesn’t make any sense,” Ngying said. “To me I don’t know why all the teachers would not be included in that.”

Vaccinations at Valencia West are expected to begin next week.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the governor’s office to see if this new group will be eligible for the vaccine as soon as this site opens, but did not hear back.

News 13 also asked FEMA if it had been made aware of the new eligibility, but did not hear back before publication.