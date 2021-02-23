STATEWIDE — CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 81 select CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations in 13 counties across Florida, including select locations in Volusia, Flagler, Polk, and Hillsborough counties, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

Two stores in Polk County will participate and only one in the other three counties. Most of the locations - 67 – are in the Miami-Dade County area.

“These sites at select CVS Health locations will build on the progress we’ve made at existing retail sites and significantly increase access to the vaccine for our seniors,” DeSantis said.

Vaccine supply for the rollout in Florida, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 62,000 total weekly doses, he said.

Appointments for vaccinations at the select CVS Health locations will become available for booking later this week as stores receive shipments of vaccine, CVS said. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

As more supply becomes available, CVS Health will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations in additional Florida counties.