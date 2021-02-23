STATEWIDE — Publix is reopening its online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday and Friday for appointments at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties, including Orange, Osceola, Lake, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Sumter counties.

What You Need To Know Publix will open its COVID vaccination portal Wednesday and Friday



To start, 273 stores in 20 counties will take appointments



The number of shots at each store varies, too



Delivery timelines were disrupted by winter storms last week

Devastating winter storms last week disrupted shipping timelines and have resulted in fewer stores being able to offer appointments. The number of appointments available at each store also will vary, Publix announced.

Customers scheduled for their second doses are not affected and should follow the instructions provided after their first vaccination.

Individuals 65 and older are eligible to book appointments for vaccines. Appointments are required, but since there is no county residency restriction, customers may go to neighboring counties for available appointments.

Unless the vaccine supply is disrupted, the Publix online reservation system usually opens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 a.m., but reservations may not be available at every store on those days. The reservation system page has the most up-to-date information.

Customers with health insurance must bring their insurance cards to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance must provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.