ORLANDO, Fla.— Portillo’s, the restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, has pushed back the opening of its new restaurant near Disney World.

What You Need To Know Portillo's pushes back opening of new Orlando restaurant



The restaurant was originally scheduled to open March 2



A new opening date has not yet been announced



Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches

The restaurant, located off Palm Parkway in the Village at O-Town West complex, was originally scheduled to open to the public on March 2.

However, the opening has been postponed "until further notice," according to update on Portillo's website. A new opening date has not yet been announced.

The new 7,800-square-foot restaurant, will have double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. Inside, the restaurant will feature a classic diner theme with rock ‘n’ roll décor.

In addition to hot dogs, the menu will include Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, fries and the chain’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

Portillo’s, which is based out of Illinois, has two other Florida locations—a restaurant in Tampa and one in Brandon.