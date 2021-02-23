ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Residents in a St. Cloud neighborhood are pushing to improve safety at a busy intersection.

There’s only one way in and one way out of Deer Creek. Adam Russell, who lives there, said cars will back up for 10-15 minutes to get out of the subdivision on Deer Creek Boulevard and Canoe Creek Road.

Russell created a petition demanding that a traffic light get installed.

According to St. Cloud officials, they are working with Osceola County on an Interlocal Agreement for the design and construction of a three-way traffic signal.

“For me, it’s the time, thats a little bit frustrating. It’s the safety,” Russell said. “My son is a few years away from being of driving age. He's going to have to pull out of this same place as a new driver.”

St. Cloud officials said they have an expected timeline of 6 months for the design, with construction on the traffic light set to begin in 2022. The City has agreed to pay $250,000 to fund the design for the project to help expedite it.