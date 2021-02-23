CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s no secret, this past year had been tough on parents.

But for nannying agencies, business has been through the roof.

Trina Boyd founded Babysitters in Charlotte seven years ago, and this year, she has hired an additional 100 nannies, and even lowered the prices to help families in need of child care.

She says because of their flexible scheduling, and only four-hour minimum per visit, it makes it easier on parents trying to juggle it all, like mother and postpartum doula, Taletha Tucker.

“Knowing they were available with whatever I need for a short amount of time, or for a long amount of time just took a lot of pressure off,” Tucker says.

Babysitters in Charlotte has strict safety protocols for all nannies entering into homes during the pandemic. Because of the surge of business, they have also expanded to adult care and dog walking.



