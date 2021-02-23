CLEVELAND — Stephanie Singleton is the owner of "A Princess for a Day" micro-wedding venue in Tallmadge.

It started as an idea to open a venue to host tea parties for girls but then COVID-19 happened.

What You Need To Know 'A Princess for a Day' is a micro-wedding venue in Tallmadge



​The concept was originally to host tea parties for girls, but the owner, Stephanie Singleton, had to switch directions when the pandemic started



The business opened in January 2020 just before the pandemic started and has seen much success

"We had to wipe out the idea of creating small parties for young girls but we did see an opportunity there for small weddings, to continue hosting small weddings," Singleton said.

Singleton turned what would've been a tea party room into a wedding chapel.

Eight to 10 guests are able to attend but even in the small space Singleton makes sure the day is special for each couple.

"We welcome them with an amazing greeting. We escort our bride to her bridal suite. Their party comes into the chapel and waits along if they come early or if they come closer to the ceremony. The bride has an opportunity to choose a beautiful song, one of her favorite love songs that tells her love story. She sashay's down the hallway into our wedding chapel. Her family greets them and then the ceremony begins."

With such a small capacity limit, Singleton suggests couples use streaming services such as Zoom or Facebook live to include families that can't attend in person.

She even has a memorial table set up where couples can include family members that are no longer living.

"The couples have brought in pictures and urns and just brought in people. Brought in their loved ones who are no longer present with us at this time and some who have been affected by the pandemic," she said.

Singleton officiates each wedding unless the couple chooses to bring their own officiant.

She said officiating is one of the best parts of her job.

"I'm around love all day. It's like being on vacation. It's like being any place you feel good. And so coming to work, which is not work because it's something that I love to do, love is just the base of everything so how can it go wrong? How can you go wrong?" she said.

She also said she wants every woman to have an opportunity to feel like a princess for a day.

"'A princess for a Day' represents self-love. It empowers women and young girls to believe in themselves, to own their truth and worth and knowing that not only are they a princess for a day but they're a princess for a lifetime," Singleton said.

Couples who want to book a wedding with 'A Princess for a Day' can choose from different package options to serve their needs.

For more information, click here to visit the 'A Princess for a Day' website.​