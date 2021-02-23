The popularity of house plants is in full bloom and it is thanks in part to the pandemic.

"They have time to take care of plants and are looking to see what they can add to bring some of the outdoors in," said Karen Randall, owner of Randall's Farm and Greenhouse.

Randall said keeping up with the increased demand is hard and prices have risen because a lot of plants come from tropical climates so they have to transport them here to the Northeast.

"House plants weren't on the top of the list during the pandemic for things in production," said Randall. "People were more interested in food and those kind of plants, so supply is trying to catch up and plants only grow so fast, so you only have so much supply to meet the demand."

The growing interest in house plants is tied to people being cooped up inside, so becoming a pandemic plant parent can bring in some fresh air, especially this time of year.

"House plants are great for cleaning the air and adding oxygen to your room," said Randall.

Thinking ahead to warmer weather, there are also varieties, like daffodils, which are good indoors and outside.

"Inexpensive, $2.99, and you can enjoy it in the house," said Randall. "And if you save the little bulbs, you can plant it outside when it's spring."

Since there are many kinds of plants, you might not need to have a green thumb to care for all of them.

"If you neglect them and forget about watering them, they are hard to kill," Randall said. "When people are probably home in this circumstance they might be a little too attentive to a succulent and water it more than it needs, but succulents and cactus are very interesting and plants with a lot of color and size depending on your decor, they add a lot of interest to your house."

