TEXAS – If you were a victim of the winter storm that tore through Texas, damaged homes and businesses and left many without electricity or water, you’ve now got until June 15 to file your taxes.

The IRS Monday announced the extension for all individuals and businesses in Texas, citing damage and power outages.

Texans are also being given more time for other tax-related filings. That includes payroll-tax returns, estimated-tax payments, and IRA contributions.

You won’t have to do anything to take advantage of the extension. The delays are automatic and there is no need to file forms.

If you do receive a late filing or late payment notice from the IRS, you are asked to call the phone number on the notice in order to have the IRS abate the charge.

Residents of other states affected by the storm will also have the opportunity to request an extension, the IRS noted.