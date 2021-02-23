MANTEO, N.C. — The Pioneer Theatre has been an institution in Manteo for over 100 years.

What You Need To Know Pioneer Theatre reopened February 16



Community raised over $18,000 to help with equipment repairs



Theatre has been family owned and operated for over 100 years

Buddy Creef is the fourth generation of his family to run the business. When they reopened after a six-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creef wasn’t expecting to close his doors again.

However, a recent equipment failure forced him to shut down again.

“It was a long, stressful process, delays of equipment and everything, and in the entertainment business, being shut down is the worst thing in the world because you're disappointing people,” Creef explains.

The theater had to close for over two weeks, and Creef wondered how they’d raise the $10,000 needed for repair costs. After friends convinced him to start a GoFundMe page, the support poured in.

“Reluctantly, I set up a GoFundMe page thinking that the few people that wanted to do something, you know, that would make them feel good. About 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon, the next morning, I was blown away,” he says.

The community exceeded his goal and raised over $18,000.

Once the parts arrived and were installed, the theater reopened on February 16 to some eager "Shrek" fans.

“What a relief. Just happy to see a couple of smiling faces…amazing,” Creef says.

Creef says it's a joy to hear how much the theater means to people.

“I mean, you get all kinds of stories about first dates and just, you know, memories of them coming as a kid and what a special treat it was,” he explains.

Creef says although the business doesn’t make much money, family and community tradition keep them going.