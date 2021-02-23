KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gaylord Palms Resort will celebrate spring with several offerings inspired by the season, including an Easter Bunny character breakfast and a new thrilling attraction at its Cypress Springs water park.

What You Need To Know Gaylord Palms to celebrate springs with several offerings



Once Upon a Spring event begins March 12



Activities include scavenger hunts, interactive show, photo opportunities and more

The Kissimmee resort’s Once Upon a Spring event starts March 12 and runs select days through May 16.

The event will include a number of family-friendly activities that guests can enjoy. Paint Me A Fairytale is an interactive show that brings to life classic storybook tales like Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk. Guests will also get to take home their own custom watercolor paint set and coloring book featuring characters from the show. With capacity limited for the show, advance reservations are required.

There will also be a walk-through experience featuring giant Easter eggs, a massive chocolate bunny and spring-themed photo opportunities; spring-themed scavenger hunts inside the resort’s 4.5 acre indoor gardens; a character breakfast at Villa de Flora featuring Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny; and themed cocktails and mocktails at the Art Bar.

Gaylord Palms will also debut its new water attraction Crystal River Rapids on March 1 at the resort’s Cypress Springs Water Park.