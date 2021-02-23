Despite filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last week to run for Senate again in 2022, former Georgia senator David Perdue decided not to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

What You Need To Know Former Georgia senator David Perdue decided not to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in 2022 despite filing paperwork to do so with the FEC last week



"This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said in a statement





Perdue, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, lost to now-Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in a Jan. 5 runoff election by nearly 55,000 votes



The Georgia Senate race in 2022 will likely be one of the key races to watch for determining control of the chamber in President Joe Biden's first midterm election in the White House

"This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said in a statement. "I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

Because he won a special election to fill the remainder of a retiring Republican senator's term, Sen. Warnock is up for re-election in 2022 to serve a full term in the U.S. Senate. That race will be one of a number to watch nationwide in Joe Biden's first midterm election as President of the United States – a key race to determine which party will control the Senate after Democrats wrested control from Republicans by sweeping the twin Georgia runoffs in January.

"As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state," Perdue claimed, despite both Republican incumbent candidates losing their runoff races. "The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians."

Perdue, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, lost to now-Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, in a Jan. 5 runoff election after neither candidate captured more than 50% of the vote in November 2020's general election.

Now-Sen. Ossoff beat Perdue by nearly 55,000 votes; Warnock defeated then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler by over 93,000 votes.

Ossoff is the first Jewish Senator from Georgia and the first Jewish Senator from the Deep South elected since 1879, and Warnock is the first Black seantor in Georgia's history and the first Black Democrat to represent a Southern state in the Senate.

In a Twitter post written last week, Perdue laid out why he is considering running again in 2022. In his post, he claims that current Senators "do not fairly represent most Georgians" because of the runoff system.

"That was demonstrated in my November general election when we beat the Democrat by almost two points and they didn’t even get 48% of the total vote," he said, without mentioning Ossoff by name.

It should be noted that prior to January, statewide runoff elections in Georgia heavily favored Republican candidates.

Perdue also did not mention Ossoff by name in his concession statement, and touted his lead in November's general election: "Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia's 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win."

Perdue was the first to formally file paperwork to enter the race, signaling that the 2022 Republican primary could present a major challenge. Former Rep. Doug Collins, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who challenged Loeffler in 2020, has expressed interest in the race, according to Fox News, potentially headlining a large swath of Republican challengers that could include Loeffler returning to challenge Warnock.

Loeffler, meanwhile, announced Monday she is launching a group called Greater Georgia that aims to register more voters, engage more communities, and strengthen election transparency and uniformity.

“We cannot leave behind the hardworking Georgians who don’t fully participate in our democracy,” Loeffler said in a video announcing the organization. “Our country is greater when everyone’s voice and everyone’s vote is heard.

Perdue was one of the former president's major allies in the Senate, but faced backlash over multi-million dollar stock trades during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as mispronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' name at a Trump rally, and running an ad online that featured a manipulated picture of Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose, an anti-Semitic trope.

A campaign spokesperson called the ad an accident and said that the campaign deleted it: "Obviously, this was accidental, but to ensure there is absolutely no confusion, we have immediately removed the image from Facebook. Anybody who implies that this was anything other than an inadvertent error is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue's strong and consistent record of standing firmly against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate."

Trump’s false claims of voter fraud cast a dark shadow over the runoff elections, which were held only because no candidate hit the 50% threshold in the general election. He raised the prospect of voter fraud as votes were being cast and likened the Republicans who run Georgia’s election system to "chickens with their heads cut off" during a Wednesday rally in Washington.

Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official and a Republican, said there was "no evidence of any irregularities."

Both contests tested whether the political coalition that fueled Biden’s November victory was an anti-Trump anomaly or part of a new electoral landscape. To win in Tuesday’s elections — and in the future — Democrats needed strong African American support.

The coalition closely resembles the one that narrowly handed Georgia’s Electoral College votes to Biden in November, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in almost three decades.

Turnout exceeded both sides’ expectations. Ultimately, more people cast ballots in the runoffs than voted in Georgia’s 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.