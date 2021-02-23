President Joe Biden will hold the first bilateral meeting with a foreign counterpart on Tuesday — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

And in yet another reminder of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place virtually.

“The United States and Canada share a unique bond. As friends, neighbors, NATO Allies and partners, this relationship is deeply rooted in our shared values, our shared history and our shared vision for the future,” the White House said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Gone will be the typical pomp and circumstance of a foreign visit — the eagerly anticipated arrival, the photo opportunities, the Oval Office meeting, tours, luncheons.

Instead, as the two heads of state continue to warn of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 500,000 in the U.S. alone, they will lead by example and hold the meeting remotely — Biden and team from the White House, and Trudeau from his office in Ottawa.

“We’re trying to really recreate the substance and the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship in the virtual space,” a senior administration official told reporters, adding that it will likely be a “couple of months” before the Biden White House hosts a foreign leader for an in-person visit.

The two leaders will unveil an initiative known as “The U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap,” which the White House described as “a blueprint for our whole-of-government relationship, based on our shared values and commitment to work in partnership on areas of mutual concern,” which includes battling the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change, and economic recovery and development for both nations.

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Trudeau and his top ministers for 45 minutes, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with more cabinet members and ministers, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

It is unclear whether Trudeau will ask Biden about purchasing COVID-19 vaccines directly from Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Michigan, which Biden toured last week. Canada is struggling with vaccinating its population and receives vaccines from a Pfizer facility in Belgium. The two leaders discussed it on a recent call, but Biden’s top priority is vaccinating the U.S. population, according to a senior administration official.

Trudeau will also likely discuss the “Buy American” executive order that Biden signed during his first week in the White House, which is designed to encourage government spending to boost U.S. companies and factories, but concerns Canada as the U.S. accounts for about 75% of its exports, as well as Biden’s revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit.

A senior Canadian official familiar with the call also mentioned that Trudeau will likely bring up the two Canadian citizens imprisoned in China.

Officials in Canada expect Trudeau to have a better relationship with Biden than his predecessor, who took to Twitter in 2018 after a G7 meeting to slam Trudeau as “dishonest and weak” after he voiced objections to raising tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the E.U.