President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Houston on Friday as Texas recovers from a massive winter storm that left millions without water or power.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday as Texas recovers from a devastating winter storm



Biden will "discuss the winter storm relief efforts, progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas," according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki



The president will also visit a vaccine distribution center during his visit to the Lone Star State



The federal government has delivered 9 million liters of water to the people of Texas and helped with over 200 water distribution sites

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Tuesday's press briefing that the president will "discuss the winter storm relief efforts, progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas."

Psaki added that the federal government has delivered 9 million liters of water to the people of Texas and helped with over 200 water distribution sites.

The president will also visit a vaccine distribution center during his visit to the Lone Star State as the country deals with a backlog of vaccine doses interrupted by the winter storm. White House officials said Monday they expect millions of delayed COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to states before the end of this week, an earlier estimate than previously given.

All 50 states were impacted last week after a severe cold front swept across most of the United States, causing nearly six million vaccine doses to go undelivered. And while some parts of the country are still experiencing dangerous weather conditions, Biden administration officials say they have been working around the clock to ensure Americans get those vaccines as soon as possible.

The president said last week he hoped to visit Texas in the wake of devastating winter storms but said that he doesn't want to be a "burden" on authorities.

"I had planned on being in Texas the middle of next week, but what I don't want to be is a burden," Biden said at the time. "When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail, and they're working like the devil to take care of their folks."

"If in fact it's concluded that I can go without creating a burden for the folks on the ground while they're dealing with this crisis, I plan on going," Biden continued.

At a press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden was hoping to travel to the state "as soon as this week."

On Sunday, Psaki told ABC's "This Week" that Biden "is eager to go down to Texas and show his support, he's also very mindful of the fact that it's not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area. He does not want to take away resources or attention."

Biden previously approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on Friday in the wake of the devastating winter weather.