CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he has a solution for when your phone battery goes dead and you don't have a way to charge it.

Desmond Wiggans co-founded BatteryXChange with Aubrey Yeboah.

The kiosks are located in uptown Charlotte. Users can download the app, scan a QR Code, grab the charger that pops out of the machine, and then plug it into their electronic device.

The company started in 2019 before the pandemic. Originally it was targeting events where large groups of people were working and needed a charge. Now the company has changed its target market.

“Millennials that are on social media, we tend to drain our batteries a little quicker...but you know...individuals that are just a little bit older, may have been traveling throughout their day and didn't have time to charge,” Wiggan says.

BatteryXChange has four locations in Charlotte including inside the 7th Street Market. As the company expands its reach all rentals are free.