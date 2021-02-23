OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County A+Teacher not only wants her students to grasp what she's teaching them in the classroom, but she wants them to be able to apply what they've learned to better their lives.

What You Need To Know Christina Otero teaches English and English Honors at West Port High School



She grew up in a very small school district, but now teaches at the largest school in Marion County



Along with teaching English, Otero says she also teaches critical life skills

Christina Otero teaches English and English Honors at West Port High School. English is a critical subject she knows will open doors for her students at the biggest high school in Marion County, with some 2,700 teenagers. Otero says,

"I'm from a very small district — like when I grew up I was one of 43 kids in my graduating class," Otero said. "So when I got here the vastness of it was a lot, but I've gotten used to it now."

"I try to emphasize that what I do in my class is going to help them in any other field they go in," she added.

Over the past 12 years teaching at West Port High, she's often shared one of her favorite quotes from the late Washington Post columnist William Raspberry. She summarizes his comments saying: "Good English well spoken and well written will open more doors than you can count. Bad English will slam doors you didn't even know existed."

Otero teaches students of all abilities, and when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to go virtual she noticed something in her student's emails: She couldn't decipher them.

"One of the things that I did make sure to cover was if you're going to have to email me for anything, this is what goes into the subject line and you should have a greeting and a closing and you need to use proper English and spelling and proofread before you hit send on that email," she said.

Otero is teaching critical life skills too.

"If they can read, write, listen and speak well they will be able to present themselves to an employer, to a love interest, to a parent to argue for something like, 'I want a new car,'" she said.